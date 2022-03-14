Racing Club Warwick undone by last minute goal at Worcester City

Warwick gave debuts to Toby Scott and Dylan Parker from the bench and both impressed when coming on in the second half. Racing looked comfortable in the first half and restricted City to a wild strike from Brown but were undone when a scuffed cross shot was poked into his own net by the Warwick Captain Cal Templeton. Racing responded and a fine run from Romario Martin picked out Danny Murphy who fired home from the edge of the area. Martin almost put Warwick ahead when put through but was adjudged offside and a fizzing shot from Scott went inches wide. Just as it looked like Warwick might nick a winner Worcester broke quickly and the ball fell for Brown who coolly slotted home to take the points.