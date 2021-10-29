Racing Club Warwick win through in FA Vase to host Coventry Sphinx

Captain Marshall Willock scored twice in Racing Club Warwick's FA Vase win against Bewdley Town

Racing Club Warwick avenged the previous week’s home league defeat to Bewdley by winning 3-1 in the FA Vase first round proper.

With Ricardo Dudley suspended and Ben Kendrick cup-tied the pack was shuffled at the back in particular with Josh Steele at Centre back and Josh Parsons at left back. Arman Khoshkhoo filled in at right back.

Despite dominating possessions and plenty of shots on goal, Warwick went in one down after Bewdley converted their only real chance of the half.

With Bewdley on top Warwick were applying the pressure and with time ebbing away it was surely only a matter of time before the equaliser came.

Costalus Lautaru put in a delightful chipped cross for skipper Marshall Willock to head over the keeper.

And within three minutes it was two. Chris Mayuba chased a superb Miracle Okafur header and squared for Martin to slot home for the goal of the game.

Racers put the game to bed when Willock scored after turning in the box and chipping the keeper after a Charlie Jones shot was initially blocked. They will host Coventry Sphinx in the second round on November 20.

This week the club have boosted the squad with the return of Josh O’Grady from Coventry United and George Curry joining the first team management.

George, a UEFA B licensed coach, worked at Birmingham City for six years and coached in New Zealand and America. He currently works as a sports educator at Heart of England training.

Racing fans will remember George from his spell as a player during the promotion winning season, during manager Scott Easterlow’s first spell.