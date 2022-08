Following the cup game Racing will then have two home league clashes, firstly with Stourport Swifts the following Saturday and then Bewdley return on Tuesday 16th.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

With a record number of season tickets sold the club is looking to push on this season and pre-season saw Manager Scott Easterlow add some exciting new talent to the squad with pre-season preparations ending with a win over Step four outfit Daventry Town.