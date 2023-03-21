Racing Club Warwick comfortably beat Worcester City to move back to third in the promotion push.

Goals from Callum Rudd, Kory Burke, Archie Hamp and Connor Mort all scored with the head ensured the previous weeks blip at Lye Town was put well and truly behind the Racers.

Dilonga and Mort combined on the right before Mort's cross was headed in by Rudd at the far post on seven minutes. Just four minutes later Rudd almost added a second hitting the post after a slight deflection from a Cam Ebbutt free-kick and from the resulting corner Burke headed in unmarked at the far post.

Worcester were rocking and a great run through the middle by Hamp saw Harry White fire narrowly over but they did get themselves back in the game on 41 minutes when Kyonn Evans fired home.

Warwick celebrate Callum Rudd's opener.

This could have meant for a tighter game but Racing restored the two goal advantage on the stroke of half time when a long throw from Rudd was headed back across the goal by Mort for Hamp to send a looping header into the roof of the net.

Worcester had good claims for a penalty when a clearance hit Ben Kendricks arm and Dan Crane saved well from a George Baker shot but it was Warwick who scored again to put the game out of Worcesters reach on 72 minutes. Ebbutt and James Hancocks combined down the left and Hancocks deep cross was well headed home by Mort.