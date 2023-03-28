Racing Club Warwick conceded an equalising goal right at the death against Wulfrunians on Saturday and with Darlaston surprisingly dropping points the racers will be kicking themselves for not holding out.

In a fairly even game throughout neither keeper was worked too hard although Dan Crane pulled off a good save when Jake Bell curled one from the edge of the area.

Callum Rudd tried a speculative effort hooking over his head that just went over and Ben Kendrick had to be replaced after a nasty head collision resulting in a broken nose for the Warwick defender.

And it was to be Kendricks replacement who opened the scoring in the second half. Club Captain Cal Templeton saw a headed effort from a corner deflected just wide but just a minute later a long throw from Rudd was flicked over Wulf's keeper Jamie Bostock on 66 minutes by Templeton who reeled away in delight.

Racing celebrate Cal Templeton's opener v Wulfrunians.