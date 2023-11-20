Racing Club Warwick edged out a resolute Histon Town to continue their push for promotion at Townsend Meadow on Saturday.

Histon who had themselves been on a recent revival after changing their manager following a woeful start to the season faced a Warwick side who were unbeaten in eleven matches.

Warwick started brightly with Callum Carsley and Archie Hamp causing issues down the channels in particular.

In form Louis Monaghan opened the scoring with a header on 31 minutes after a flick on from Luke Shearer.

Louis Monaghan celebrates opening the scoring against Histon Town.

Monaghan almost made it 2 but a fine stop from Histon Keeper Sam Roach saw his effort hit the bar.

Cam Ebbutt fired over in the second half, Shearer’s shot was saved and Carsley hit the bar from a corner as Warwick looked to extend their lead.

Histon levelled when Ellis Leek fired home from distance on 83 minutes.