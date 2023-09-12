Racing Warwick bounce back with big away win at Daventry Town
After several poor errors defensively the previous week had seen the Racers unbeaten start to the United Counties League campaign ended any thoughts of being under pressure were quickly dispelled with three goals in nine first half minutes seeing Warwick home comfortably.
Daventry had the best chance early on despite Warwick domination on the ball, but Brad Catlow spread his frame to keep out an effort from Nabil Sharriff.
Warwick applied the pressure but it took until the 30th minute when a defensive blunder gave the ball to Ssonko Pius who calmly strode forward and slotted home with the outside of his foot.
Seven minutes later and Charlie Jones stabbed home from a flick on by Kyle Barnett and with Luke Shearer scoring a stunning diving header from a Jones pinpoint cross Warwick were cruising.
Second half and Warwick continued to dominate with Shearer coming close after fine control on the edge of the box.
The fourth came on sixty minutes when Jones again stopped to head a corner from Cam Ebbutt which was glanced on by Archie Hamp. Daventry missed a couple of good chances but as they pushed forward Warwick looked like hitting them on the counter.
Matt Reed was denied by the keeper before Josh Parsons wrapped up the scoring when Reed slipped him in after great work from Connor Mort set Reed free.