Warwick produced a sublime performance to crush Market Drayton Town 7-0 on Saturday.

The first fifteen minutes saw a tight even affair with Market Drayton producing the best chance after an under hit back pass from Archie Hamp let in Harlan Rodgers-Morris but his shot was well saved by Dan Cranes legs with the rebounded shot from Callum Parker going just wide.

This at last sparked Warwick into some life and Harry White headed just wide before Callum Scott was adjudged to be fouled in the box and a penalty was awarded to settle any Warwick nerves. Burke stepped up to slot home and the Racers were off and running.

White and James Hancocks combined for Hancocks to slot home on 25 minutes and then a superbly taken goal by Cameron Ebbutt after a smartly headed layoff from Burke put the Racers three up on 39. Dan Crane was forced into a fine save as Market Drayton looked to get back into it but Warwick were not done and right on half time Burke headed home a Charlie Jones chipped cross to make it four.

Racing Warwick celebrate their second goal.

Second half and Ebbutt eclipsed his fine strike in the first half by chipping the keeper who was barely outside the six yard box from 40 yards out. Jones then swept in a shot for six and then coolly slammed home after fine control for the seventh.

