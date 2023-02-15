Racing Club Warwick came away with a gutsy 1-1 draw in their table topping clash with leaders Walsall Wood after a feisty affair on Tuesday night.

Racing stay unbeaten in ten games and went to Walsall looking to close the gap on their hosts who have struggled recently to maintain their early season form and have let a large lead slip away to the chasing pack.

Josh Parsons fired over for Warwick in an even start to the game but it was Walsall who opened the scoring after a Jai Verma cross shot deceived the back line and keeper Dan Crane who conceded his first goal in five matches.

Connor Mort volleyed over as Racing looked to get back on terms but they went into the break one down. The second half saw Warwick downhill and they dominated possession throughout with Hancocks in particular instrumental in effort and desire to get back on terms.

Kory Burke fired home early in the half after a long throw into the by Callum Rudd fell to skipper Cal Templeton who's shot was blocked on the line with rebound falling to Burke who fired home.from close range.

The final few minutes saw five red cards shown after a Josh Parsons late tackle resulted in a brawl which also saw two Walsall players, Josh Mansell and Lewis Riley-Stewart, the Walsall Manager Harry Harris and Warwick Coach Simon Rae sent off.

