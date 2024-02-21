Racing Warwick into semi of Birmingham Senior Cup
After previously knocking out Solihull Moors and Birmingham City in the two previous rounds, Warwick were eager to avenge their early season FA Cup exit suffered in the Black Country by Darlaston of the Midland Football League.
Luke Shearer twice came close after bustling past the defence only to blaze over before he eventually put Racing one up from the spot on 23 minutes after a Louis Monaghan shot had hit the hand of a Darlaston defender.
Cam Ebbutt doubled the Warwick lead five minutes later bundling in after a superb corner unsettled the Darlaston defence. Ebbutt later struck the bar as did Monaghan and Callum Carsley narrowly curled one wide as Racing created several guilt edged chances to put the game out of reach.
Ssonko Pius came close at the end but it ended 2 0 to Warwick who now look forward to another quarter final on Saturday, this time in the League Cup at Skegness.