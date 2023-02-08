Racing Club Warwick maintained pressure on leaders Walsall Wood with a comfortable sixth straight win at home to remain in second place.

With the leaders occupied in the FA Vase, Warwick took advantage to close the lead to just two points with goals from Archie Hamp and Cameron Ebbutt.

Just four weeks ago the trailing pack, including Warwick, were some 22 points off of leaders Walsall Wood who looked unstoppable but since Christmas they have lost three games and been heavily involved in the FA Vase which has allowed the chasing teams to peg them back.

Warwick huffed and puffed for the first stage of the game with the visitors well drilled and making it hard through the middle and with Wolves stopper Jake Granaghan in fine form with two super stops from a Josh Parsons long range effort and a Charlie jones header it took a corner from James Hancocks on 22 minutes picking out Archie Hamp to head home. Callum Rudd's shot tested Granaghan again as Warwick looked to add to the scoreline but half time saw just the one goal separate the sides.

Archie Hamp opened the scoring for Racing Club Warwick.

If there were any doubts that Warwick would slip up then fears were quickly expelled early second half when an Ebbutt free-kick was deflected in to double the lead. Kory Burke almost scored, but Warwick cruised home to victory..