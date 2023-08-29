Racing Warwick lead United Counties Premier South league after unbeaten start

Racing Club Warwick sit on top the United Counties Premier South league after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with two home victories over the weekend.

Warwick beat Leicester Nirvana on Saturday with goals from Archie Hamp, Callum Carsley, Luke Shearer and Matt Reed and followed up on Monday by edging out Easington Sports with Shearer getting the only goal in a game of few chances, played out with well over 200 in attendance at Townsend Meadow.

Following the Monday win Warwick Manager Scott Easterlow said: “It wasn't a game of great quality today but if you can come away with a 1-0 win they can go a long way come the end of the season.

“Overall it's been a good weekend with six points achieved with everyone in the squad playing their part.”

Luke Shearer and Archie Hamp celebrate another Warwick win.

Club Chairman Gary Vella was delighted with the season's start, saying: “We are pleased with how things have started for us this season. Off the pitch the plans for further expansion are well under way and on the pitch the drive that our management, players and staff have instilled are exactly where and what we want to be.

"We have a tough month ahead in September but we will take each day and game as it comes and see where we are then.”

Warwick have three away fixtures before returning to Townsend Meadow in three weeks time in the FA Vase clash versus Pershore Town.