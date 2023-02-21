A cagey opening saw a long range effort from James Hancocks was well saved before Josh Parsons volleyed just over.
Top scorer Parsons did open the scoring for the Racers early in the second half after a long throw from Callum Rudd and another long throw from Rudd was headed against a post but the Racers were pegged back in the 75th minute when Lewis Jarman prodded home from five yards to level things up.
A super reflex save from Dan Crane ensured Racing went back with a point and they will look to consolidate second spot with two home games coming up against Studley and Market Drayton.