Racing Warwick's promotion hopes are hit following defeat to Walsall Wood

Racing Club Warwick were edged out in a thriller against champions elect Walsall Wood in front of a bumper 524 Bank Holiday Monday crowd.

The final promotion push realistically required the Racers to win their final three fixtures and hope that Lye Town dropped points in order to gain the play-off slot and so defeat leaves Warwick hoping for a minor miracle.

In a strong wind Warwick struggled to clear their lines and it was two goals conceded cheaply in the first half that left the Racers with it all to do in the second half.

And, with the wind behind them Warwick pummelled the Wood but despite getting the game back to 2-2 with Josh Parsons chipping in from 35 yards and Cameron Ebbutt slamming home to the delight of the home crowd the visitors scored late on to snatch the points with Warwick chasing the win knowing they probably needed all three points.

Warwick Manager Scott Easterlow oversees the big Bank Holiday clash v Walsall Wood.