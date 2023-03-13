Racing Club Warwick's 12 game unbeaten run ended after a 3-1 defeat in muddy conditions at promotion-chasers Lye Town on Saturday.

Much to everyone's amazement the pitch was deemed playable and 90 minutes of something akin to football, where three of the four goals were from dead balls situations, was played out with the home side coming out on top.

Harry White almost put the Racers ahead but Brad Catlow pulled off a good save before quickly saving again from White with the rebounded effort falling to Cameron Ebbutt who's shot was cleared off the line.

Lye then struck when an inswinging free kick was headed in by Adam Meacham. Lye doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time with Ryan Bridgewater heading home.

Warwick take a breather from the mudbath pitch at Lye Town.

Racing got back in the game early in the second half when Kory Burke slammed home from close range.

