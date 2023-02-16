Rampant Valley are eyeing up a club record as they march on at the top

A rampant Rugby Town will be out to smash a longstanding club record over the coming week after they maintained their charge on the United Counties League Premier Division South title last Saturday with a 6-2 victory at Bugbrooke St Michaels, writes Jon Venner.

Valley’s latest success made it 12 league wins on the bounce and it left them just one short of the all-time milestone established by the 1970/71 team - also coincidentally within the UCL structure.

With games scheduled at Easington Sports this weekend and then at home to Desborough Town next Tuesday, Carl Adams's side is in a great position to finally surpass the 52-year record and, with it, continue to cement their position at the top of the division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bugbrooke victory again saw Town in free-scoring form and they once more got off to a flier with an early opener on four minutes when Jordan Wilson bundled a loose ball over the line.

Jordan Wilson continued his scoring run with two more goals as Rugby Town hit six at Bugbrooke. Pictures by Martin Pulley

David Kolodynski was soon making it two with a clever flick to Caine Elliott's cross, with Kolodynski then adding his 18th of the campaign so far with another neat finish.

Edwin Ahenkorah grabbed Rugby’s fourth after an excellent team move before the hosts pulled one back through Calvin Green on 37 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilson restored his side’s four-goal advantage just before the break when he scored from a further Elliott assist, with Bugbrooke’s Freddie King netting a minute ahead of Town’s sixth which came when Wilson teed up substitute Madundo Semahimbo for another goal off the bench as part of a generally less eventful second half to the game.

Valley’s opponents this Saturday Easington are on a terrible run of form of late, with the Banbury-based club having secured just a solitary point from their last seven league outings.

Rugby Town's new loan signing Shay Young

This run has seen them slip to 13th in the table – one place ahead of Tuesday’s visitors Desborough, who have themselves failed to record a win from their previous six matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town will once more be without full-back Dan Summerfield, as he continues his recovery from a foot injury, although Adams did add to his defensive options last week with the signing of 18-year-old Shay Young from Coventry City Academy on a one month's loan deal.

On the ball Town fans, meanwhile, will have spotted a familiar name in the footballing news recently, with the appointment of Michael Skubala as interim manager at Premier League club Leeds United.

Skubala made two substitute appearances for Valley at the end of the 2006/07 season and then featured again for them in the following pre-season campaign, before moving on to pastures new.

The one-time England national Futsal coach stepped up from his Academy role at Leeds as part of the team that took charge at Elland Road following the sacking of Jesse Marsch just over a week ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement