Real Madrid coaches coming to Racing Club Warwick for Easter Holiday sessions

Connor Mort capped a fine debut start with a Man of the Match performance for Racing Club Warwick

Coaches from the Spanish giants of football will be running sessions at Townsend Meadow on Tuesday, April 19.

In a new partnership with Coerver Coaching England and Wales, club-trained coaching staff will travel from Madrid to England to deliver a series of Real Madrid Foundation clinics in the school Easter holiday, with Racing Club Warwick one of the clubs selected to host.

It’s a chance for young footballers to experience the same training methods used in the Real Madrid Academy.

Each clinic consists of a 3.5 hour on-field practical training session led by club-trained coaching staff and attendees will receive an extensive package which includes a full adidas training kit – as well as the opportunity to visit Spain and train at Ciudad Real Madrid.

To find out more visit www.frmclinicsuk.com

Racing Club Warwick won their Midland Premier Division third game in four and secured a valuable three points against relegation threatened Wolverhampton Casuals 2-0.

Racing, who were without Ricardo Dudley and Dan Kavanagh gave a first start for Youth and U23 graduate Connor Mort.

Hanibal Sallami opened the scoring on 26 minutes and soon after Eli Bako won the ball back in a dangerous position and his pass found Romario Martin who fired home from 18 yards.