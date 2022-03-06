Ricky Barby scores on 50th appearance for Southam United

Captain for the day, Ricky Barby scored on his 50th appearance for Southam United on Saturday (file picture by Rhian Tilley)

First half goals from Ricky Barby and Melvin Mauritson were enough to secure consecutive league wins for Southam United at Marston Saints on Saturday, writes David Hucker.

Making his 50th appearance for the club and captain for the day, Barby opened the scoring in the 20th minute with his ninth goal of the season and Mauritson wrapped up the points 2-0 with a second on the half hour as Saints moved above Cropredy into third place on goal difference.

“Ricky always gives everything to the cause week in week out” said Saints manager Richard Kay.

”He has been the epitome of a club man over the last 5-6 years playing for me.

"In my opinion, not only has Ricky been the standout player in the squad this season and shown great consistency, he has been the best player in the league.”

Kay also announced that former players Ethan and Ellis Champkins were returning to the club for the rest of the season, having signed for Banbury United's development squad at the start.

Saints are at home this coming Saturday to Charlton United, kick off at 2.30pm.