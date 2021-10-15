Round-up - frustration for Brakes, 5-0 win for Southam United and Racing Club Warwick held to a draw

Jay Lawes scored a hat-trick for Southam United on his debut against Bure Park (Picture by Marie Price)

Decisions that went against Leamington left manager Paul Holleran ‘bitterly disappointed’ to lose 2-0 at Guiseley in the league on Saturday.

Brakes had been hoping to record their first win at the West Yorkshire ground, but were undone by two second-half goals after a good first-half performance.

With Jack Edwards suspended, new signing loan Joe Willis filled in at the centre of midfield and Joe Clarke took the captain’s armband.

Guiseley went ahead from a controversial penalty, the ball thought to have hit Kyle Morrison’s hand.

Joe Parker and Kieran Cook were introduced and Brakes switched to a three at the back formation,but the hosts doubled their lead and number of National League North wins for the season.

In a club interview after the game, frustrated Holleran said: “I thought the first half performance was ideal for an away game.

“ I thought our game management was good, we’ve had the two best chances of the game which we didn’t put away. But Guiseley came on strong in the second half, we dealt with it and the game was nicely poised. But sadly for the second Saturday in a row we’ve had decisions go against us.

Jay Lawes scored a hat-trick for Southam United on his debut against Bure Park (Picture by Marie Price)

“Guiseley played well, however I’m disappointed that we’ve come out on the wrong way of decisions for the third or fourth game on the bounce.

“The players have worked really well, this league’s not an easy league and if you want an easy life then you can drop down to Step 3 so we’ve got to be big boys about it, lick our wounds and go again.”

Brakes are without a game this Saturday as scheduled opponents York City are still involved in the FA Cup, but head to Darlington on the 23rd.

The York league fixture will now be played on Tuesday, November 9, 7.45pm kick off.

SOUTHAM UNITED

From 1-0 up, Southam United piled on the pressure in the second half to hit five goals for the second week running and see off the challenge of Bure Park 5-0, writes David Hucker.

New signing and player of the match Jay Lawes, who had joined just two weeks before from Rugby Borough, scored a hat-trick on his Saints debut, with the other goals from substitute Wendel Moyo and player of the month for September Shane Osborne.

“Another excellent team performance as we ran out comfortable winners due to our attitude and application in the first half,” said manager Richard Kay. “We stood up to the physical challenge really well and defended our box superbly which allowed us to impose ourselves on the game.

“I’ve spoken to the players at length about earning the right to play week in, week out and that’s three clean sheets in five games now and a much more ruthless approach in front of goal.

“This week’s game at Bicester will obviously be built up as a big one, but it’s one more out of 19 remaining and nothing is decided in October.”

The win took Saints up to third in the Oxfordshire Senior League Premier Division.

On Saturday, they are away to table-topping Bicester Hallions, who beat Summertown Stars 5-2 last weekend in what looks, even at this early stage of the season, to be a match between the two teams likely to fight out the title.

RACING CLUB WARWICK

Racing Club Warwick earned a point in a 3-3 draw at AFC Wulfrunians in a game where they three times took the lead, only to be pegged back on each occasion.

The game started perfectly, Romario Martin cleverly set Miracle Olafor through to poke the ball past the keeper after 22 seconds.

Racing were back in front again when Charlie Jones slid a delightful ball through the middle for Martin to race through and score.

In the second half Martin again gave Racing the lead with a 30-yard free-kick but Wulfrunians equalised for the third time, from 25 yards with a rasping shot into the top corner.

Racing Club Warwick U23s came from behind to beat Kidderminster Harriers Reserves 4-1 at Townsend Meadow on Saturday with two goals from Hannibal Sallami and one each for Beckham Whalley and Stan Dube.