Rugby Borough celebrate as Coventry Charity Cup champions again

Holders Rugby Borough celebrate winning the Coventry Charity Cup again at the CBS Arena on Wednesday evening Picture by Brian Dainty

Borough won the competition back in 2019 and this was the first time it has been played since the pandemic.

In a repeat of that game Borough again faced Coventry Alvis in the final, which was played at the Coventry Building Society Arena.A dominant Borough squad controlled the match from start to finish with Brad Harris, Halim Halim, Tommy Glascoe and Dale Linton all scoring in the 4-0 win.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy manager Dan Carter praised his team. "First and foremost I’d like to congratulate my lads on the league and cup double - fully deserved,” he said.

"I also want to thank everyone involved with organising the Charity Cup"This was for me our best performance. I never expected the lads to be outdone by the occasion and they delivered in front of a decent sized crowd.

"It’s not often you get to play at a professional ground, so the whole experience was amazing.“The last few games became a bit flat after wrapping up the league, so there was always a risk of taking that into this game, but the lads did a great job. It’s good momentum to take into pre-season and Step 6 football."

After winning the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division, the Kilsby Lane side can now look forward to their next campaign, with pre-season games beginning on June 18.

RUGBY & DISTRICT SUNDAY LEAGUE

The final game of the Rugby & District Sunday League season ended with the play-off final, between the second lowest team of division one against the team who finished second in division two. The winner plays in division one next season and the loser in division two.

The game was evenly matched throughout, with both teams having chances and drawing blanks until Alex Porter put CRC ahead in the second half.

The game stayed fairly even although tempers started to heat up. With five minutes to go a Bell shot struck a CRC player in the box. Despite the appeals for a penalty, the referee waved play on. In injury time, Luke Pritchard of The Bell tried to lob the keeper from 25 yards out only for the CRC keeper to push the ball on to the crossbar.

The game ended 1-0 to see CRC back in division one for the first time in two years and The Bell relegated to division two.

BRINKLOW

Brinklow overcame higher league opposition as they edged past RS Sports 4-3 in the group stages of the Bermuda Cup. Morgan Pulford secured Brinklow the lead after an assist by Ryan Byrne put him in a one -on-one with the keeper.

It took RS just a minute to equalise, then hit a finishing purple patch scoring two more. Pulford turned provider for Brinklow’s second goal on 29 minutes, crossing for Scott McCulloch to give the keeper no chance with a close range finish.

McCulloch grabbed the equaliser on the stroke of half-time robbing a defender and firing home from 20 yards.