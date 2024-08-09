Rugby Borough get back to UCL action after they suffer FA Cup disappointment
It was always going to be a big ask for United Counties League outfit Borough, as they took on a Darlaston side preparing for life in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.
Indeed, they are back in town this Saturday as they begin their league campaign at Rugby Town.
The match started with Borough on the front foot, and Gez McCahey went close to opening the scoring in the fifth minute with a long-range shot, but it was well blocked.
Borough’s keeper John Meadows then pulled off a great save to keep the score 0-0.
Darlaston took the lead on 24 minutes, scrambling the ball over the line after a save, and they then added a second on 30 minutes.
Borough kept plugging away and thought they should have had a penalty on 55 minutes when Yaya Todd took a tumble in the box, but the referee didn’t agree.
Darlaston made it 3-0 on the hour, and then sealed the win with a fourth 20 minutes from time.
Borough return to Premier Division South action on Saturday, and will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record as they travel to St Neots.
