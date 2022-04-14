Rugby Borough promoted to Step 6 as league champions

Rugby Borough captain Dale Linton scored twice in their win over Sileby Town Picture by Brian Dainty

Having beaten Hathern FC 5-0 last Wednesday it was an anxious wait after Saturday’s 5-3 win over Sileby Town, to hear that their closest rivals for promotion Allexton & New Parks FC had drawn in their match.

It meant Borough were out of reach at the top of the Everards Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division and will be promoted as champions.

Borough have 82 points from 31 games to Allexton’s 75 from 32.

Happy manager Dan Carter said: “I want to say a massive well done to the lads for getting the job done, especially over the last few weeks where the squad has been tested with several regulars missing through injury.

"They have worked hard all season and credit to them for sticking at it. They have made my job so easy at times and we've got our rewards!

"The table doesn't lie, and it’s fully deserved, which is a big statement when I personally feel they haven’t played well for a majority of the campaign.

"There’s still a few gears they can go up, but now is not the time to rest. We'll start to build for Step 6 football, but I don't feel I need to change much as I have 80% of the lads I had a Long Buckby when we got promoted from Step 6 to the UCL Prem, so we are confident of going for it again next season.“Thank you also to Brian Crinigan, Steve Turner and Brian Dainty for the continued support and all the work they do behind the scenes, which helps us massively it doesn't go unnoticed.”

On Saturday a promotion party at Kilsby Lane is being held to celebrate the team’s success.

All are welcome from midday to 6pm with the game against Blaby & Whetstone Athletic taking place at 3pm followed by the cup presentation.

A typical windy evening at Kilsby Lane against Hathern saw Brad Harris and Connor Gamble scoring in the first half. This was followed by one from Ryan Palmer and a pair from Charlie Whiteside.