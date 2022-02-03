Rugby Borough set for top-of-table clash with leaders Allexton

After last week’s loss to Allexton & New Parks - their first in 16 games - Borough were keen to get back on the winning run that has seen them dominate the Leicestershire Senior League Premier Division. But they could only draw 4-4 with Northfield Emeralds, who are down in 15th spot.

Borough were soon 2-0 down after poor defending but Dale Linton squared for Halim to fire into the corner and quickly Halim directed his second into the corner after Bren King robbed the ball in midfield and it was 2-2.

More defensive mistakes let Northfield back in for 4-2 but Lee Thomas took a quick free kick and then squared for Linton to put in the corner for 3-4 at half time.

The second half provided one bit of quality, Charlie Whiteside heading in from a Tom Glasscoe corner to level.

Borough have made up a point on Allexton who surprisingly lost at home to Sileby Town 3-2 to set up perfectly the return fixture with Allexton on Saturday at the New College Leicester, ko 3pm.

Borough Reserves welcomed second place Aylestone Park reserves to Kilsby Lane on Saturday, losing 3-0.

With wind causing havoc Aylestone dominated the first half to go in 1-0 up.

The second half saw Borough slowly grow into the game and create some half chances. Zidane Mistry tested the Aylestone keeper on a few occasions but the visitors scored two more.

This Saturday Borough Reserves welcome Bottesford to Kilsby Lane for a 2pm kick off.

Rugby Borough Ladies were without a full squad due to injuries and Covid and lost 6-0 to top the table Knowle.

From 2-0 down at half time, the second half saw more tight defending, with players playing out of position, giving 110 per cent, but Knowle scored four more.

Sydney Lowe was awarded man of the match.

Next game is away to Westfield.

