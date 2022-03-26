Rugby Borough's chance to bounce back with three away games this week

Rugby Borough Royals are Division 1 champions in the Rugby & District Sunday League after winning all 12 of their league games this season.

Rugby Borough suffered two disappointing results this week.

In the Birmingham Vase semi-final they lost 3-1 to Cadbury Athletic.

Borough went into this game on the back of a league defeat, taking on a Midland Division 1 side who had not lost in 17 games. The expectancy was high on a decent game and it did not disappoint.

Suzzie Vango in Borough women's game PICTURES BY BRIAN DAINTY

Cadbury had a a half time lead but Borough clawed their way back in, Dale Linton the scorer. Cadbury retook the lead from a penalty after Biddle brought down the forward in the area.

Borough were the better team at that time and should they have taken their chances but Cadbury wrapped up the game up in the dying minutes with Borough pushing up looking for an equaliser.

Two days later Borough suffered more agony by going down to their third league defeat of the season against third place Thurnby Rangers 2-1.

A cracking game in front of a healthy crowd saw a goalless first half. Thurnby took the lead after a defensive mix up but Ethan Meadows levelled.

Emily Davies

Borough piled on more pressure with numerous chances but were undone by a sucker punch, with Thurnby scoring a great winner.

Borough, second in the table by a point, but with three games in hand over the leaders, now face three away games on the bounce starting with Magna on Saturday and then a visit to Ashby on Wednesday followed by a trip to Quorn to play Pro-Chance Football.

Borough’s women were against top of the league Solihull Sporting. It was 0-0 until the 20th minute but Rugby conceded seven goals in the first half. It finished 9-2, with a penalty won by Chloe Skipworth and converted by Michelle Oldfield and Tammi Davies scoring from a free kick in a much better second half. Sam Smyth was man of the match and Beth Daly the opposition’s choice.

Next game is home to Leamington Lions in the league cup quarter-finals.