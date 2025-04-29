Rugby Town begin search for new boss as King steps down following NPL relegation
King ended his four-and-a-half month Town spell in style though with Saturday's comfortable 3-0 home win over Sutton Coldfield.
He reflected: “We tried our utmost to keep us in this league, so it’s disappointing we just couldn’t make it over the line in the end. The intention was to get more organisation and structure into our play, and I think we achieved that.
"With only a few exceptions, we kept ourselves in games, and when we lost, it was often by a single goal. Matches like the Lye and Grantham draws ultimately proved costly though, where we just couldn't capitalise on our opportunities.
"The form in the final quarter of the season was pretty decent, but unfortunately we just ran out of fixtures in the end."
Town's fate had been confirmed at Bedworth on Easter Monday, but strikes from Harrison Nee, Caine Elliott and Dan Summerfield eased them home at the weekend.
However, Rugby finished four points adrift of safety in fourth bottom and they are set to return to Step Five of the pyramid after a two-year higher-level stay.
Valley legend King arrived at the halfway point of the league campaign, and after only securing four points from the first 27 available, his side ended with four wins and four draws from the final 11 games, but it was too little too late to beat the drop.
Town Director Neil Melvin said: "We thank Ian and his assistant, Brian [Borrows], for their commitment and professionalism throughout which has been fantastic.
"We are absolutely gutted to not keep our status but all we can do now is plan to come back stronger.
"They leave with our best wishes and will always be welcome back. Ian has ambitions of managing at a higher level, and I have no doubt he'll achieve that from what we've seen in his short time here.”
King had returned after three previous playing stints at the club - including a particularly fruitful 1983/84 season. He has also enjoyed success managing a number of Step Three clubs.
He added: "I appreciate the club asking me to stay, but realistically I don’t think I have the background and contacts necessary to succeed at Step Five, and just feel it's a challenge for someone who has operated in and around that level previously.
"The fans have been brilliant throughout – especially in that last game when they were urging me to stay on.
"I'd also like to thank the players and backroom staff for their efforts, and acknowledge the positive working relationship we've had with Neil.
"The backing and resources were there, but even with that it was difficult attracting what we needed to a team near the bottom of the table.
"I wish the club well and hopefully they can bounce straight back at the first attempt."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.