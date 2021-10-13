Rugby Town end awayday blues with win at ON Chenecks

United Counties League - Premier Division South

Northampton Chenecks 2 Rugby Town 5

Town finally returned to winning ways away from home with a comfortable victory over struggling Chenecks at a sunny Billing Road, writes Jon Venner.

For the second game running, Valley breezed to a two goal lead within the opening ten minutes - this time through Dylan Parker and Edwin Ahenkorah.

A Justin Marsden strike then extended their lead, although the hosts pegged one back before the interval. Parker's second and a late goal from sub David Kolodynski firmed up Rugby's victory, with Northampton also rewarded once more for their gallant efforts.

Lee Thomas and Max Johnson replaced the injured pair Keenah Rosser and Barry Fitzharris in Town's starting line-up, with Kolodynski named on the bench for the fourth game running.

Valley were on top from the off and Alex Lock put his shot straight into the arms of Chenecks keeper Jason Amos after just two minutes.

The early goal soon came though, when Danico Johnson headed the ball into the path of Parker, who neatly lifted it over Amos and into the net.

Town's second was hot on the heels of that, after Max Johnson had broke purposefully from midfield to play in Ahenkorah, who applied an impressive curled finish past Amos from just inside the box.

Danico Johnson then angled a decent chance wide of the target, as the visitors looked to canter further ahead, and they finally did this on 34 minutes when Marsden completed a fine team move, with Ahenkorah providing the ultimate assist.

Rugby's trouble-free cruise was halted though just ahead of the break, when Tyrell Bernard fired home from the edge of the penalty area, and there was still enough time for Town keeper Ash Bodycote to pull off a decent save to Dan Quigley's stooping header before the half-time whistle was blown.

Valley continued to look in relative control in the new period, with Danico Johnson nearly scoring directly from a corner and Parker's close range effort blocked out.

Parker did make it four though, when he slotted home after the hosts were unable to properly clear a long throw from Luke English.

The differential was soon back to two goals though, when Bodycote could only a palm out a Northampton corner, with the ball falling nicely for Tyrell Bernard to volley in.

Despite this setback Rugby maintained relative control of the game, and looked the more likely to add to their total, with English heading one over shortly after Chenecks's second.

Kolodynski rounded off the scoring with 81 minutes on the clock with a composed strike, after English had released Marsden down the right hand side and the Town veteran had shown good skill to beat his man before teeing up his team mate.

Amos then denied Danico Johnson a late goal with a fingertip save to his goalbound shot.

Rugby line-up: Bodycote, English, Thomas, O.Recci, L.Recci (Hayward), Lock, Ahenkorah (Kolodynski), Marsden, Parker, D.Johnson, M.Johnson (Hancocks). Sub not used: Parkes

Northampton line-up: Amos, Muddiman, Davis, Quigley, Jackson, Mabbutt, Channell, Ogden, Lewington, Bernard, Garlick. Subs: Alexander, Boateng, Barczewski

Rugby Star Man: Justin Marsden

1. Valley v ON Chenecks New signing Alex Lock provided a strong physical presence in midfield Photo Sales

2. Valley v ON Chenecks Edwin Ahenkorah was again on the scoresheet Photo Sales

3. Valley v ON Chenecks Dylan Parker scored two goals Photo Sales

4. Valley v ON Chenecks Danico Johnson being triple marked in Rugby Town's 5-2 win Photo Sales