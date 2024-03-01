Rugby Town left looking over their shoulders after damaging home defeat

Skipper Michael Taylor gets a shot off for Rugby Town against Coleshill Town (Picture: Martin Pulley)

Valley had gone into the game in decent enough shape after four points from their previous two outings against fellow strugglers Cambridge City and Coventry Sphinx.

But second-half strikes from George Washington and Jonathan Letford condemned Town defeat.

It means Rugby remain just three points clear of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division relegation zone, after current incumbents Gresley and Rushden both sat out the weekend following their fixture postponements.

The gap above Town stays at four points, after Coventry Sphinx were on the end of a 3-0 loss at Corby Town, with Cambridge City a further point ahead of that.

Carl Adams's men had arguably edged a first-half of few clear-cut chances against Coleshill, and then nearly took the lead shortly after the restart when Mikey Taylor ran through to blaze one just over the target.

However, the visitors broke the deadlock on 55 minutes when Washington executed a neat finish, before Letford put the game beyond Town when he slotted home the second late-on.

In between the goals, Town's recent signings Samir Muzaffar and Harrison Nee both had opportunities to mark their debuts from the bench with a goal, but were denied by a block and a fumbled save respectively.

Madundo Semahimbo was also denied a consolation at the death.

Muzaffar, a 20-year-old winger, has joined Rugby having most recently featured in the UCL for Coventry United and Oadby. Adams wanted to increase his attacking options following the continued injury absence of top scorer Jordan Wilson.

Valley now face a tough March against teams challenging at or near the top of the table - starting with a trip to third-placed Anstey Nomads this weekend.

Anstey have so far lost just two league matches all season, although Rugby were unlucky not to come away with at least a point in the reverse fixture back in October after an early solitary Nomads goal ultimately settled the outcome.