Rugby Town set to start friendly campaign

Rugby Town manager Carl Adams. Picture by Martin Pulley

Carl Adams's side have their first run out this evening (Thursday) evening when they travel across the county to face the Hellenic League One outfit at the Arden Garages Stadium, before their second friendly against same level opposition Midland League Romulus next Monday (July 11).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valley's first home match sees them entertain Southern League Premier side Redditch at Butlin Road on Saturday, July 16.