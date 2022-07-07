Rugby Town set to start friendly campaign

Carl Adams's side have their first run out this evening (Thursday) evening when they travel across the county to face the Hellenic League One outfit at the Arden Garages Stadium, before their second friendly against same level opposition Midland League Romulus next Monday (July 11).
Valley's first home match sees them entertain Southern League Premier side Redditch at Butlin Road on Saturday, July 16.
Town have confirmed the return of the versatile Charlie Evans to the fold for the 2022/23 campaign, and his arrival now takes the number of contracted players to thirteen, with last season's skipper Loyiso Recci also making a one year commitment recently.