Rugby Town's FA Vase dream ends in North Shields

Jamal Clarke came in to captain the side for the injured Loyiso Recci for today's FA Vase Fifth Round encounter. FILE PICTURE BY MARTIN PULLEY

Rugby Town's hopes of a Wembley final - emulating the club's 1983 success - have ended in the fifth round of the Buildbase FA Vase, beaten 2-0 by North Shields.

Jamal Clarke had come in to captain the side for the injured Loyiso Recci for the encounter on Tyneside, which saw the Rugby team travel up yesterday in preparation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In front of a 1,039-strong crowd at the competition favourite's home ground, the Daren Persson Stadium, nicknamed The Morgue after their funeral director sponsors, Valley were 1-0 down at half time.

An early brilliant curling right foot finish from left back Chris McDonald gave the Rugby Town goalkeeper Ash Bodycote no chance and the hosts took the lead.

The Butlin Road side had the chance to equalise with a penalty after David Kolodynski was felled by the North Shields goalkeeper, but Edwin Ahenkorah side-footed the penalty past the post.

In the second half, the home side were awarded a penalty of their own for a harsh handball against Jamal Clarke. Shields' striker Dan Wilson rolled in the spot kick, leaving it all to do for Valley in the last 15 minutes.