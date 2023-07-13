Rugby Town’s return to Step 4 will begin with a home clash against Sutton Coldfield Town.

The Northern Premier League Midlands fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released today (Thursday) and Carl Adams’s team will kick-off at Butlin Road on Saturday, August 12 after gaining promotion from the United Counties League Premier Division South last season.

That home game will be followed by a trip to Quorn on Tuesday, August 15 before a home clash with Corby Town (August 22), a trip to Sporting Khalsa (August 26) and a Bank Holiday Monday home game with Harborough Town (August 28) round off the opening month.

The festive period will see the Valley host Gresley Rovers on Boxing Day and head to Harborough on New Year’s Day while the return clash at Gresley will be on Easter Monday.

Rugby Town will kick-off the Northern Premier League Midlands season on home soil. Picture by Martin Pulley

Rugby’s season will finish with a trip to Boldmere St Michaels on April 27.

RUGBY TOWN NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE MIDLANDS FIXTURES 2023/24

AUGUST

Sat 12: Sutton Coldfield Town (H)

Tue 15: Quorn (A)

Tue 22: Corby Town (H)

Sat 26: Sporting Khalsa (A)

Mon 28: Harborough Town (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Lye Town (A)

Sat 16: Cambridge City (A)

Sat 30: Coventry Sphinx (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 7: Coleshill Town (A)

Sat 14: Anstey Nomads (H)

Sat 21: Loughborough Dynamo (H)

Sat 28: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (A)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Bedworth United (H)

Sat 11: Shepshed Dynamo (A)

Sat 18: Boldmere St Michaels (H)

Sat 25: Walsall Wood (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Hinckley Leicester Road (H)

Sat 9: Spalding United (A)

Sat 16: Quorn (H)

Sat 23: Sutton Coldfield Town (H)

Tue 26: Gresley Rovers (H)

JANUARY

Mon 1: Harborough Town (A)

Sat 6: Sporting Khalsa (H)

Sat 13: Corby Town (A)

Sat 20: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (H)

Sat 27: Loughborough Dynamo (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Cambridge City (H)

Sat 17: Coventry Sphinx (A)

Sat 24: Coleshill Town (H)

MARCH

Sat 2: Anstey Nomads (A)

Sat 16: Spalding United (H)

Sat 23: Hinckley Leicester Road (A)

Sat 30: Lye Town (H)

APRIL

Mon 1: Gresley Rovers (A)

Sat 6: Shepshed Dynamo (H)

Sat 13: Bedworth United (A)

Sat 20: Walsall Wood (H)