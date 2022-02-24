Semi-final date set for holders Leamington to host Burton Albion in Birmingham Senior Cup

Manager Paul Holleran

Leamington have three ‘cracking games’ coming up with the visit of Chester on Saturday, trip to Boston United next weekend and then the semi-final of the Birmingham Senior Cup against Burton Albion on March 8.

Although Brakes’ Vanarama National League North fixture at Southport was called off after an early morning pitch inspection, Paul Holleran’s side did play on Monday at Bradford Park Avenue.

But it wasn’t the result they’d hoped to build on their latest league win over Chorley, going down 2-1.

Their hosts were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes but Jack Edwards’ replied with a quarter-of an hour to go, from Dan Meredith’s cross, setting up an interesting finish.

“We paid a heavy price for a poor first 20 minutes,” explained the Brakes boss.

“They were on the front foot and very lively and we were slow getting out of the blocks and were punished for it.

“We recovered to finish the first half strongly and had a couple of good chances.

“Then in the second half we were on the front foot, going after them. We had lots of chances but only managed to convert one of them.

“We couldn’t have done much more but needed to have been more clinical in their six yard box.

“It was disappointing but there were a lot of plusses - it was good to see Joe Clarke back on the pitch and Jack (Edwards) score,” said Holleran.

“We’re beginning to look like our old selves, very competitive with a bit more know-how, but we have got to turn possession into goals.

“In two of our last away performances (Kidderminster Harriers and Bradford PA) the goals were avoidable and that’s something to improve on. We were the architects of our own downfall, but we’ll lick our wounds and go again.”

Brakes were due to train again last night (Thursday) ready to welcome Chester on Saturday.

“We have three cracking games coming up now,” said Brakes’ manager.

“We’ve won our last couple at home and we need to keep that going against Chester. It’s always a good game with them.

“Then it’s Boston away, another that’s always a good one and then we’re home in our (Birmingham Senior Cup) semi-final with Burton Albion the following Tuesday.”