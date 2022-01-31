Shoot-out win for Leamington Vets over Hibs to reach cup final

.

Weekly Round up for Sunday 30 January 2022. It’s week 20 and we start with the Cup Competitions.

Division 1 Cup 2021-22, sponsored by Anthony Eden Gents Hairdresser - semi-final

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington Hibernian 2 Leamington FC Vets 2

The second semi-final for Division 1 and the chance to face Bishops Itchington who are already through to the Final. The Vet’s had the best of the first half and were 0 – 2 up after fifty minutes through strikes from Dele Adebola and Ross Jackson. Hib’s were not down and out and a late flourish in the last 20 minutes saw them bounce back through Tom Hitchcox and then David Jones with eleven minutes left on the clock. That’s how it stayed and so to penalty kicks. Two saves from Jake Richards in the Vet’s goal were enough and it’s the Vet’s who go through to the Final on Sunday 10th April at Stockton, 3pm Kick off to face Bishops Itchington.

Leamington FC Vets win 3 - 4 on penalties

We move on to the Division 4 Cup 2021-22, sponsored by Spa Trophies - Semi-Final

Kenilworth Wardens 5 Cubbington Albion 1

A tight affair expected here but the tie went one way. Wardens were 3 – 0 up by half time. Dan Twigger, James Carro and Andy Legg the marksmen. Twigger struck again shortly after half time. Billy Gatfield pulled one back for Cubbington but with ten minutes left on the clock Ben Edmunds popped up to make it five and it was all over. Wardens go through to the Cup Final on Sunday April 24th 3pm kick off at Kenilworth Sporting to face Bulldog.

We move on to the Cancer Research UK Charity Invitation Cup 2021-22 - Quarter-Final

Bishops Itchington 2 Hampton Magna 1

Johnny Adair struck in two minutes here to give Bishops the lead , but it wasn’t the fastest goal of the day! Thomas O'Callaghan made it two – nil after twenty five minutes. Jason Bradshaw pulled one back for Magna before the break. That’s how it stayed and Bishops go through to the Semi-Final.

We move on to League action now and start as usual with Division 1

Heathcote Athletic 2 Blackdown 2

A tight one here as to be expected. It went nip and tuck. Kristoffer Burbury gave Heathcote the lead on the half hour mark. It too another half hour before Kelsey Fawke pulled Blackdown level. Musa Sabo then restored the Heathcote advantage, but it only lasted five minutes as James Tighe made it all square with ten minutes to go, and that’s how it stayed.

We move on to Division 2

AFC Warwick 0 Dynamo Leamington 2

A brace for Ash Rowley in the first half here took the points for Dynamo. AFC lose ground at the Top of the Table and Dynamo clear some space below.

Engine FC 5 Ettington Rovers 3

A game of two halves here as the sides were locked at three apiece after the first fourty five minutes. The goals came thick and fast and it was ding dong all the way. Jordan Simpson put Engine ahead after five minutes. Matt Toms levelled five minutes later. Jordan Robinson then put Ettington ahead five minutes later. Gavin Dhesi then made it all square again on the half hour mark. Toms then stuck another away to give Ettington the advantage again but with three minutes to go before the break Matthew Clark stuck one away to make it all square again! It stayed tight until late in the game. With thirty minutes left Dhesi struck home with a penalty, and ten minutes after that Clark also added another. Engine remain at the Top of the Table but were made to fight for it.

Khalsa Reserves 1 Chadwick End 2

Chadwick stay in contention in the League Table here with a close fought game and a twitchy last few minutes. Terrance Morton gave Chadwick a first half lead just before the break. Fifteen minutes later and Oliver Senior had extended the advantage. With eight minutes left to play an own goal gave Khalsa some hope to salvage a point but Chadwick held firm.

Real Barston 1 Princethorpe 3

A brace from Bradley Ford-Kalym and one from Paddy Fraser were enough here as Princethorpe consolidate their mid table slot. A Chris Jolly goal just after the break was little consolation for Khalsa who still struggle this season.

We move on to Division 3

Cubbington FC 6 Napton 2

Napton off to a flyer with the fastest goal of the day from Joe Merry in the first minute. Unfortunately they were down by three when the next one came along. Luke Swinnerton , Jack Gibson and Sam Smith all getting on target. Chris Watts was the second goal scorer for Napton. This was shortly followed by three more for Cubbington. Gibson, Smith and Swinnerton all taking the chance to grab a brace.

Foresters 0 Sporting Foresters 3

Can’t get much more of a local derby than this one! Sporting take the points with three goals without reply from Sam Rudge and a brace from Liam Miller.

Harbury 2 Leamington Hib’s Reserves 3

Hibs continue their 100 % record here and start to close the gap at the Top of the Table. Callum Herlily had put Harbury in front after only twenty minutes. Harry Hartin had pulled Hibs level on the half hour mark. Ryan Butler scored for Hib’s shortly after the break, and with fifteen minutes left Charlie Fitzmaurice extended the lead. With only five minutes to go Kyle Fletcher pulled one back for Harbury but Hib’s held on to take the points.

Radford Semele Social Club 0 Warwick Printing 4

The Printers are still in the hunt for Honours and were comfortable winners here. A brace from Jason Thompson and strikes from Josh Tiff and Scott Smith were enough to subdue Radford.

And we finish as usual with Division 4

Bulldog 5 Sporting Club de Stratford 2

A brace from Jordan Evetts and one from Dan Masters put Bulldog in control after only thirty minutes. William Heward pulled one back for Statford just before the break. Mark Hickey restored the Bulldog advantage just past the hour mark. Jack Reidy then added another with five minutes to go. Jordan Evetts then popped up with two minutes on the clock for a late consolation for Statford

HRI Wellesbourne Reserves 1 Southam Sporting 1

A tight one as expected here and a goal in each half kept the sides level. Luke Sangha for the Veg boys and an own goal for Southam.

Stockton 0 Upper Lighthorne 2

Almost a local Derby here. A goal in each half was enough for Lighthorne to take the points back home. Scott Millar in the first half and Trav Lea in the second half were the scorers.

Whitnash Sports & Social Club 1 Wellesbourne Wanderers 2