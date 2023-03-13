Shortwood had put Newent Town to the sword by the same score in midweek and showed they meant business again when racing to a 4-0 half-time lead.
Miguel Odia Coly opened the scoring in the 7th minute and Jake Rhodes doubled the advantage in the 18th. Southam fell further behind in the 31st minute to a Ben Tunnicliff header and Rhodes piled on the agony with a screamer from 20 yards in the 36th.
Shortwood's player of the match Rhodes completed his second hat-trick of the week in the 78th minute to round off the scoring.
Despite the defeat, Kay can look back with satisfaction on his first 100 matches in charge having secured a record of 63 wins and 9 draws with a team built from scratch when Southam United were re-launched into the Hellenic League in the 2019/20 season.
“It's been some journey over the four years and I would just like to thank all the staff that have worked tirelessly alongside me” said Kay. “Also, thanks go to all the players that have represented the club since 2019 and for the unwavering support I have received from our Saints army of supporters.”