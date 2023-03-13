There was to be no happy ending to the day for manager Richard Kay as he celebrated taking charge of Southam United for the 100th time, with a rampant Shortwood United condemning his side to a 5-0 defeat at a damp and windy Meadowbank Stadium.

Shortwood had put Newent Town to the sword by the same score in midweek and showed they meant business again when racing to a 4-0 half-time lead.

Miguel Odia Coly opened the scoring in the 7th minute and Jake Rhodes doubled the advantage in the 18th. Southam fell further behind in the 31st minute to a Ben Tunnicliff header and Rhodes piled on the agony with a screamer from 20 yards in the 36th.

Shortwood's player of the match Rhodes completed his second hat-trick of the week in the 78th minute to round off the scoring.

Richard Kay took charge of Southam United for the 100th time.

Despite the defeat, Kay can look back with satisfaction on his first 100 matches in charge having secured a record of 63 wins and 9 draws with a team built from scratch when Southam United were re-launched into the Hellenic League in the 2019/20 season.

