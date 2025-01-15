Shrewsbury Town sign hot-shot striker Stewart from Leamington

Cally Stewart's fine form has earned him a move to Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Leamington FC.

Leamington FC have confirmed that striker Cally Stewart has signed for League One side Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

The Leamington-born 23-year-old has been in impressive form ever since joining from Coventry Sphinx in 2023, scoring 22 goals in Leamington’s promotion back to the National League North last season and being the league’s top scorer so far this campaign.

And Brakes boss Paul Holleran admitted he was sad to see him go.

He told the club’s media: "There’s mixed emotions in losing Cally. We’re sad to be losing such a wonderful young man, a great character. We’ve been on a bit of his journey with him - developing with us over the last 18 months from when he joined to where he is now.

"With him being a Leamington supporter, he’s got that affinity with everyone. As much as we’re disappointed to lose him, it’s been weighed out with the happiness for him and his family and the work that he’s put in, starting at step six or seven, being rejected by more clubs than probably any other player has, to keep going at step six and five and scoring plenty of goals, getting better and better is an amazing achievement.

"Whilst I understand some around the club might be naturally disappointed, when you get EFL clubs coming in for young players it’s very hard to stand in their way after everything he’s worked for here.

"I speak on behalf of everyone at the club in wishing Cally and his family all the best, as they know - they’ll always be welcome at the club, and we can’t wait to see what’s next."

Stewart said after his move: “A massive thank you to the fans, players, the gaffer and everyone at the club.

"Without the gaffer I wouldn’t have been able to develop in the way I have and sign for a League One club. I’ve made so many special memories made at the club in the 18 months I’ve been here.

"It’s been a privilege as a local lad and a fan to be given the chance represent the club and even captain Leamington. I was a Brakes fan before I joined and I’ll carry on being a fan forever."