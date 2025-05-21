Shrewsbury Town striker adapting well to professional life after leaving Leamington

Cally Stewart (right) in action for Shrewsbury at Northampton Town in April. Photo: Getty Images.

​Cally Stewart says he’s enjoyed the shift from part-time to professional football since leaving Leamington FC despite his new club having suffered relegation.

Striker Stewart, 23, made the move to Shrewsbury Town in January having been a prolific scorer for the Brakes in non-league.

And although the Shropshire side finished bottom of League One, Stewart says it’s otherwise been an enjoyable experience having made the move to full-time football.

He said: “Obviously it’s been difficult in terms of us having been relegated but on a personal level I’ve enjoyed moving into professional football.

"It took a bit of time to get used to training and being in the gym each day but my overall fitness and stamina has improved as a result.

"Playing in League One is obviously very different in terms of the intensity and physical side but on a technical level I haven’t found it too different to the National League North.

"It’s been a complete change of lifestyle having had to quit my day job but it’s one I’m enjoying.”

Stewart has made 15 appearances so far, most off the bench but having started the final three games of the campaign under new boss Michael Appleton, who replaced former manager Gareth Ainsworth in March.

And whilst he’s yet to register a goal, Stewart says his patience when it comes to getting games will be rewarded.

He said: “I expected to be in and out of the team a bit and when watching from the bench you sometimes see moments where you wish you could have been in the box making a difference.

"But it’s been good to get more game time later in the campaign. Obviously with Gareth Ainsworth having signed me there was the usual uncertainty when he left but I am enjoying working with the new gaffer and coaching staff so hopefully I can remain in their thinking.

"Pre-season will be important for me in terms of getting up to speed and staking a claim for a place in the side in League Two.

"I’m really looking forward to getting a full pre-season under my belt and hopefully then earning the chance to play in plenty of games when the season gets started.” ​