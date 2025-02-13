​'Sometimes I feel great, sometimes it really hurts!' - Record-breaker Jack Edwards on his long life at Leamington

Jack Edwards has been with Leamington since July 2014. Photo: Leamington FC.

​For Jack Edwards, Leamington FC has become part of his way of life.

​Having first joined The Brakes in the summer of 2014, he has become a mainstay of the club’s first team ever since, whilst also building a career away from football with a Reading-based software company.

Fast forward ten-and-a-half years from his move from Barwell, and the 34-year-old has just broken Leamington’s modern day appearance record when he turned out for the 437th time in January – his time at the club only broken by a very short spell with National League side Solihull Moors in 2017.

And having started out with Studley and Coventry Sphinx before his move to Barwell, Edwards remembers well how his move to the New Windmill Ground came about – with current Brakes boss Paul Holleran five years into his long tenure at the club by that point.

"There was a scout called Luke Fogarty who was pivotal to everything,” he said.

“I’d had a good grounding at Studley, Sphinx and Barwell, in some strong leagues, but Luke had seen me play and got in contact with my dad initially and it went from there.

"Paul Holleran picks players not just on ability but character. He does lots of research on your background, family, what makes you tick and what kind of person you are, and a lot of time was spent watching me play, learning my habits and how I operate on the pitch.

"I was the mould of player he wanted, a combative box-to-box midfielder as I was then. When I first came to the ground I was a bit in awe of it all really.

"I preferred that being the case, namely coming up through the leagues rather than having been released from a professional academy and having to drop down. That’s a difficult way to do it. I’d gone the opposite way and felt privileged to do so.

"That also allowed me to focus on things away from football at the same time and my work life benefited from that, which I don’t think would have been the case if I’d gone the other way.”

Edwards was in and out of the first team at Leamington initially but soon became a regular, with his relationship with Holleran destined to last longer than either might have expected at the time.

And Edwards cites the Brakes boss – at the helm now for over 15 years – as being a key reason why he’s stayed put.

He said: “The gaffer does a great job of keeping me grounded. If he bigs me up too much my ego will take over, so he keeps me on an even keel.

"I attribute my success to him. Given my size and stature, I’m probably more suited to being a centre-half or defensive midfielder, but he’s the only manager who would have opted to play me in the attacking midfield role and play the way we do, which has been effective.

“I’ve often been able to take the brunt of the physicality away from the strikers, freeing them up to do their thing, and he’s recruited around that. No other manager would come up with that kind of plan.

"The way he manages me is, I imagine, quite Brian Clough-esque. He knows I won’t get away with stuff but will also back you. It still has to be an arm’s length relationship in that we get on well but don’t talk all the time.

"If anything he’s harder on me than on others – he knows I’ve stuck with him that long and often uses me as an example. If he can be brutal with me – and sometimes I need it – other lads know I’m not getting any preferential treatment. He’s probably stricter with me and I’m fine with that.”

On his brief spell with Solihull, Edwards added: “It was too big a step and being there didn’t marry up with my life away from football. I was playing in front of 4,000 at Leyton Orient having just done a full day at work, and they were about to go full-time which wouldn’t have suited me either, but I’m glad I gave it a go at the higher level.

“Paul didn’t want me to leave and we both knew it would be a stretch to manage my professional and football life. It was easy to come back and I was happy to be part of the next generation.

"Lots of players have moved on to higher levels having been at Leamington and that’s something we’re all proud to have played a part in.

“It’s such a family-orientated club and I didn’t have the inclination to build my reputation again at another club at another level. I’ve probably benefited more financially too by doing it this way.”

Edwards has experienced plenty of ups and downs at Leamington, with promotions, relegations and play-off campaigns. But as he approaches his 35th birthday in March, and with two young daughters also now adding to his overall workload, how long does he see himself playing on?

"There are times I feel great, and times where it really hurts!” he said.

“I’m so proud to have broken the appearances record, although I’ve probably played more this year than we expected I would at the start, but whilst I think I’ve still got a few games in the tank, at some point I’ll have to stop.

"I put everything on the line and it’s hard to find young players in my mould and who play in my role, so I think the gaffer would love to replace me if he could but as he’s struggled, I’ve been playing more games!

"I’m excited by the fact the club could have a new stadium one day as I think that will completely revolutionise everything and give it a different dynamic on all levels. I won’t play there, but I’d love to see it happen and support the club when it does.

"I’m not sure I’ll go into coaching – I find modern day football quite a frustrating place to be and it’s not what it once was, and I’d struggle to commit as much time to the game too, but I’m proud to have had the career I’ve had and been able to contribute so much.”