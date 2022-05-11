Southam Albion are league champions and accredited club all in first year

Southam Albion Under 14s won their Coventry & Warwickshire Youth League division in their debut season

“I first created Southam Albion FC in May 2021 to give the children in our local community more opportunities to improve their physical health and mental wellbeing through participation in football in a fun, safe and engaging environment,” explained Chairman and Under 14s manager Adam Sweeney.

“The local support from the community was overwhelming and in a matter of weeks we were an affiliated club with an Under 14s team entered in the Coventry & Warwickshire Youth League for the 2021/22 season.

“We worked hard on and off the field to put the foundations in place to provide a safer, stronger, more effective, and more enjoyable place to play and enjoy football.

"Our hard work was rewarded in February 2022 when Southam Albion FC were recognised as an England Football Accredited Club - an amazing achievement to have reached accreditation status in just nine months of existence.”

Sweeney said the young players continued to thrive in their new environment, continued to believe, took it one game at a time and worked together to become Under 14s league champions.

"This is an incredible achievement for any young player or team, however, to do this in their first season together is quite remarkable,” he added. “I cannot put into words how proud I am of the players and the football family we have created together."

The chairman wishes to thank all their sponsors ‘Owl Homes’ and ‘Southam Self Storage’, supporters, coaches, players, parents, volunteers, and the incredible community support they received from; Southam United Charity (SUC), Warwickshire County Council, Southam RUFC, Rugby Club Benevolent Fund, Tesco Community Fund, Southam Town Council and Arnold Clark Community Fund.

Now they are hoping to expand to include more teams.

He added: "We are inundated daily with requests for alternative age groups – so now we know the demand is there, we will be working hard over the summer to find alternative playing fields in the Southam area to allow the club to grow.