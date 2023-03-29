After two postponements, Southam United finally made the trip to Oxfordshire to face Clanfield 85 on Tuesday night but were beaten by a goal by Clanfield's Reuben Harry in a close encounter at Radcot Road, writes David Hucker.

Southam, playing their first match for two weeks, were looking to get back on the winning trail following their 5-0 defeat at Shortwood United, but were up against an in-form Clanfield side that had consolidated their fourth place in the division with a 3-2 away win at Long Crendon on Saturday.

Shane Osborne and Adam Neale made their 50th appearances for Southam and both were in the thick of the action as Osborne went close from a free kick at the start of the second half and Neale made a goal line clearance to keep the score at 1-0 after Harry had given the home side the lead.

Manager Richard Kay was absent from the dugout after a rumoured disagreement with chairman Michael Davies and it will be interesting to see if he is present tomorrow when, after a run of five consecutive matches on the road, Southam are at home to Newent Town.

Richard Kay - missing from the dugout.

Southam will be looking to complete a league double over Newent, who they beat 3-2 on a cold December night and kick off at Bobby Hancocks Park is 3.00pm.

Southam are scheduled to face Kenilworth Sporting in a Coventry Telegraph Cup semi-final next Tuesday, but are also down to play their Hellenic away league match at Long Crendon postponed from 28 February.