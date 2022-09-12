Southam slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Pershore Town.

Playing in front of a crowd of 110, Southam were beaten, but not disgraced, as a 53rd minute strike by Mark Magee, his first for the club, handed the visitors their sixth win from seven league outings this season.

With the Southam defence failing to clear a cross from the left, Magee drilled the ball low into the corner past Alex Skidmore for the only goal of the match. Pershore did get the ball in the net again from a corner, but the effort was ruled out for a foul inside the penalty area.

Southam manager Richard Kay had been looking for a third successive win, only to be denied by a strong defensive display by Pershore, who recorded their fifth clean sheet to go top of the league.

“Tonight's game was one we have worked hard to be involved in over the last three years.” said Kay.

“How the fixtures have worked out, it has been an incredibly tough start to life back at step 6. Thank you to the fans for their amazing support. It was the best atmosphere so far at Bobby Hancocks Park.”

Pershore manager Danny Janes was generous in his praise for Southam's performance.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Rich’s side as they made our night very difficult and pushed us all the way," said Janes.

"First half we were miles off it, we were nowhere near the levels required. Our decision-making was poor, as well as our execution. Defensively we were very good which gave us a platform to build from.

Southam put a lot of pressure on us the last 15 minutes, we defended like absolute warriors. As a team, everyone played their part in the defensive display”.

Along with all football fixtures, Saturday's home match against Hellenic division two west side Shipston Excelsior in the Bluefin Sports (UHL) Challenge Cup was postponed. This coming Saturday, Southam travel to Worcestershire to take on Littleton.

Team: Skidmore, Bloomer, Harris, Barby, Watkin, Osborne, Yeates, Ellis Champkins, Mauritson, Dixon, Ethan Champkins.

Sub used: Drommond.

Subs unused: King, Goddard, Tennant, O'Brien.