Southam United entertain Eynsham Association after draw with second-placed Kennington Athletic

Simon Barby scoring from the penalty spot for Southam United v Kennington Athletic (Picture by Rhian Tilley)

A Simon Barby penalty, his sixth of the season, earned Southam United a point 1-1 at second-placed Kennington Athletic, but it took a first-class performance from keeper Lewis Hudson to keep the home side at bay, writes David Hucker.

Southam took the lead in the 38th minute from a Simon Barby penalty after Shane Osborne was brought down in the box.

Hudson saved a free kick with four minutes of the half remaining and then, in added time, was in action again to keep Saints’ lead intact at the break.

It didn’t take long for the home side to get back in the game, however, Matty Crossan equalising with just six minutes of the second half gone.

And they could have added another goal in the 55th, but Hudson smothered another Kennington goalbound header.

He was called on again in the 73rd minute as Southam had to withstand the force of Kennington’s high-scoring attack.

“It was very much about not losing the game today,” said manager Richard Kay.

“To be 1-0 up and then draw was disappointing but, at the end of the day, it was a decent result against a top side.

“Barring a 15-minute period when we lost control of the game and conceded the goal, we played and managed it well.

“We are at home for four out of our next five matches and have to back this up with more points.”

Despite the point, Saints slipped to sixth place in the Oxfordshire Senior League Premier Division, although have games in hand which could take them up to second, but unbeaten leaders Bicester Hallions, held to a home draw by Cropredy, are looking odds-on for the title with nine matches remaining.

Saints are at home this Saturday when they entertain Eynsham Association, who lost 4-0 to Halse United at the weekend.