Richard Kay has been with Southam United since 2019.

A former player, Kay is well-known in the local football scene and, having built a team from scratch, saw Southam denied the Hellenic League Division Two (north) title in a season cut short by Covid-19. A move into the Oxfordshire Senior League saw Southam finish runners-to to Bicester Hallions, gaining promotion to Hellenic League Division One, the first step on the non-league pyramid.

R esults have been inconsistent since their promotion. Successive 4-0 defeats away to Long Crendon and at home to Abingdon United last Friday in front of a crowd of 155, saw them slip to 13th place.

They sit 48 points behind Hartpury University, being one of only two sides to have beaten the runaway leaders when winning 1-0 at home last month.

A statement from the club on Sunday said: "As a club and board we would like to thank Richard Kay for his continued and unrivalled dedication towards Southam United FC. Rich has been an integral part of the whole rebuild since 2019 and we would like to take the opportunity to thank him and his family for their continued efforts towards moving the club forward.

“By mutual agreement the club and Rich have decided it’s the time to make a change in regards to the management structure of the Southam to ensure and safeguard the continued progression of Southam United FC."