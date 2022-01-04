Southam United return to action in Presidents Cup against Summertown Stars

Jay Lawes in action for Southam United against Garsington late last year (Picture by Marie Price)

After a four week break, Southam United return to action this Saturday in an Oxfordshire Senior League Presidents Cup second round tie against Summertown Stars, writes David Hucker.

The two clubs met in the league back in September when Stars inflicted the first defeat of the season on Richard Kay's team, running out 5-0 winners at Bobby Hancocks Park. Daniel Cadman was responsible for three of the goals and the prolific striker, now in his third season with the club, has scored 14 in just eight appearances this term and 40 in all since joining.

Saints last played on December 11th, losing 4-2 at home to Kenilworth Sporting in the Coventry Charity Cup. This followed defeat to Cropredy in the league the previous week and Kay will be keen to get back to winning ways this Saturday.

“We have put ourselves in a great position for the second half of the season with a lot to look forward to” said Kay.

“We currently sit in the top three of a much more competitive step 7 league and are still in two cups. As I have always said, we will need to be consistent to achieve promotion and have a good run in the cups.

This will, in all honesty, come down to squad availability and circumstances. When we train well and have a full squad for selection we are as strong as any club at our level.”