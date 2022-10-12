Southam United went down 2-1 at home to Cheltenham Saracens.

It couldn't have started better for Southam as Melvin Mauritson put them ahead in the fifth minute.

But, it didn't go according to plan after that with the visitors striking three times to lead 3-1 and, despite a second goal from Ryan Harris, Southam came out on the wrong end of the scoreline.

Their cause was not helped by a host of missed chances and the second half sending off of Andy Yeates.

“We had enough chances to win three games, but need to be more clinical in our finishing” said manager Richard Kay.

“Despite playing with ten men for a lot of the second half, we kept having a right go and the lads went right to the end, showing a lot of character and heart. That's what pleased me the most.