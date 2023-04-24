The banners celebrate 200 years since William Webb Ellis put Rugby on the sporting map but this Sunday will mark another special anniversary for the town.

For it was on April 30, 1983, that VS Rugby and a good chunk of the population headed to Wembley for the final of the FA Vase, one of the top competitions for non-league football clubs.

They took on Halesowen Town and with legendary manager Jimmy Knox at the helm, VS claimed the trophy with a 1-0 win.

It was a tough match against much-fancied Halesowen – who went on to win it on return visits in 1985 and 1986 – but the late Ian Crawley scored the all-important goal.

Some of the VS Rugby players warmed up for this Sunday's 40th anniversary reunion with a recent trip to Benidorm.

Though Knox and several of the squad have passed away, a big turnout is expected this Sunday to mark 40 years since the famous win.

It will take place at the William Webb Ellis pub in the town centre - where centre forward Derek Owen is the landlord – and keeps up a proud tradition.

Derek told the Advertiser this week: “We get together every year and have done since we won it.

"This is special because it is the 40th anniversary and people are coming from different parts of the country to be here.

“It’s something you never forget – it’s still strong in our minds even though we are now in our 60s or older.”

There will be fans, officials and anyone else who wants to be part of a look back at the epic event, starting from 3pm this Sunday, April 30 – the pub remains open as normal so anyone who want to meet some Rugby sporting heroes can head along.

The road to Wembley in that 1982-3 season was an epic one – and included the novelty of wins against both Rushden Town and Irthlingborough Diamonds, in the second and fourth rounds respectively, the two clubs that eventually merged to become Rushden & Diamonds.

