Strength in depth the key for Leamington FC coach after win over Farsley Celtic

Leamington got off to a dream start to the season. Pic by Sally Ellis..

The Brakes came out of the traps with a flying start last week following a 4-0 win over Farsley Celtic.

It was a game in which Knott felt his side showed some new-found strength in depth.

“We've made a few changes overall in the summer and created more strength in depth and more of a challenge for certain players,” he said.

“It's been really positive and Paul (Holleran) has recruited really well. He’s managed to pull some good people in and it’s promising all around.

“The key thing now is the depth. We were a little stretched today with three or four missing and down to 16 players. It shows that we have some depth which is good, we will need it this season.

“It was a tale of both boxes really. We defended our box really well with first and second contact.

“The early goal helped us. The second half was the same. We were excellent and it is really pleasing.

“Having Simeon Maye back from injury is just like having a new signing. The way he steps on to things and his energy enthuses the group.

“It just adds even more quality to the group.”

Dan Turner opened the scoring after ten minutes when Jack Edwards picked him out at the back post.

The hosts doubled the lead ten minutes later when Adam Walker’s header hit the woodwork and went in off the back of keeper Max Dearnley.

Jack Lane made it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time with a looping header.

And it was 4-0 when Turner tapped home at the back post two minutes after half-time.

Farsley refused to give in and were the better side for long periods after the final goal.

Edwards came so close to a fifth when he headed against the bar, before Jimmy Spencer blazed over at the other end.

Two further blocked shots for the visitors lead to a Leamington counter attack, but Turner’s low rasping strike was gathered by Dearnley at the second attempt.