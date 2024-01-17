Hot-shot Callum Stewart believes hard work on the pitch will be key if Leamington are to bag a promotion this season.

Callum Stewart has been a success story since joining home-town club Leamington. The promotion-chasing Brakes are currently fourth in the table.

The striker has banged in the goals since joining his home-town club from Coventry Sphinx in the summer.

It has left the Brakes fourth in the Southern League Premier Central table and within touching distance of the leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Stewart knows there is plenty still to be done if Leamington are to achieve their season aim.

“We have just got to keep doing what we are doing and stay patient,” he said.

“Our objective is to go straight back up, but we have loads of games left and it is one game at a time.

“There is a lot of work to do and we will be keeping our heads down and working hard on the training pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When it comes to games, that is when we go to war and get over the line.

“We owe it to the fans to perform every week and give it everything because there is no reason why we can’t go straight back up.”

And Stewart, who won the United Counties League Premier Division South title with Coventry last season, is keen to repeat that success with his local team.

“There is nothing like winning the league or getting promoted and that's what I want to do, especially with Leamington being a local lad,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I look around the ground and see my mates and familiar faces. I was there the last time we won in the play-offs and it would be good to experience it myself.

“The gaffer has helped me a lot and I'm just really enjoying it.”

And Stewart believes boss Paul Holleran deserves plenty of praise for laying the foundations for a promotion push.

“The manager has done a great job rebuilding,” said Stewart. “He has been around for a long time and knows what it takes to get us up there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Credit to the lads as well. The lads who were there last season have picked themselves up.

“The manager has brought in a good mix and we have a point to prove to go straight back up.”