Striker Charles says thanks to fans as he departs Rugby Town
The Valley forward was the star man in a season of struggle for the Butlin Road club, scoring 20 goals in just 43 games as Rugby finished in the bottom four of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.
Rugby were last week saved from their expected relegation as they were handed a late reprieve due to Hinckley LRFC's withdrawal.
But although they are now staying at Step 4 and not dropping into the United Counties League, the 31-year-old has still opted to make the move to the Dog & Duck.
Announcing his departure from Rugby, Charles wrote on social media: "Just want to say a massive thank you to all the Valley supporters over the past season.
"You've made me and my partner feel very welcome from the first day I joined as a Rugby Town player.
"You fans have been unbelievable with your support through what was an underwhelming season, but I am sure with new management and the positive news that
Rugby have received a reprieve, the club canb push on and give the fans and supporters what they deserve. Thanks for everything, see you guys soon."
As well as Rugby Town, Charles has also previously played for a string of clubs including Cambridge City, Stamford, St Neots Town, St Albans City, Leighton Town, Stotfold, Ampthill Town, Arlesey Town and Bedford Town.
There was also an incoming at Butlin Road this week, with the news that winger Cairo Taylor has joined the club from AFC Rushden & Diamonds.