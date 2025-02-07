Struggling Rugby Town facing key matches in battle against relegation

Skipper Josh Thomas rises highes for Rugby in their defeat to Wellingborough (Picture: Martin Pulley)

​Rugby Town now face a pivotal trio of matches after yet another defeat last Saturday - this time at the hands of Wellingborough Town.

The play-off chasing Doughboys eased to a 3-0 Butlin Road success against a lack-lustre Town, as Ian King's team put in their weakest performance to-date under his relatively short tenure.

Tyler Winters and George Barnell scored to make it 2-0 at half-time, with Will Jones completing the scoring in the second-half, with Town once more lacking a cutting edge in the final third.

It was the 10th time Valley had registered an NPL Midlands scoring blank, with just 22 goals from the 28 league fixtures to-date overall.

Trey Charles and Harrison Nee are the only two Town players who have notched more than one NPL goal so far, and they account for 15 of that overall total - with seven of Charles's 12 goals coming from the penalty spot.

King has made it clear that he continues to search for solutions to this obvious shyness in front of goal, but he also acknowledged the difficulties in attracting the necessary quality of player both at this time of the season and to a club that is battling against relegation.

The Valley boss did bolster his midfield options last week though with the arrival of Robbie Paratore, and the 30-year-old stepped straight into the starting line-up to face Wellingborough, replacing shoulder injury victim Micah Edwards.

Edwards is a doubt again this Saturday as Town play the first of three consecutive matches against teams just above them in the table with the trip to 17th-placed AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Rugby finish February by hosting Hinckley and Lye - who are four and one spots ahead of them in the current rankings respectively.