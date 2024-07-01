Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Monday July 1.
1. Mike Eerdhuijzen (right)
Birmingham are set sign Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen from Sparta Rotterdam, De Telegraaf are reporting. Eerdhuijzen is expected to be announced as a new Birmingham City player this week, with Blues set to pay around €2.5m for the Dutchman.Photo: Getty Images
2. Joel Randall
Peterborough United have rejected a ‘six-figure’ bid from probable League One promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers for attacking midfielder Joel Randall, according to reports. It’s not thought Posh are looking to sell Randall, although the 24 year-old is about to enter the last year of a four-year deal signed when he moved to London Road from Exeter for £1 million in August 2021.Photo: Getty Images : v
3. Matt Godden
Coventry City are ready to sell striker Matt Godden this week. Charlton Athletic and Oxford United are both interested in a move for Godden, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon. Godden has one year remaining on his contract, and the Sky Blues are ready to sell the forward to the highest bidder.Photo: Getty Images
4. Rob Street
Lincoln City are on the verge of signing Cheltenham Town striker Rob Street, according to Gloucestershire Live journalist Jon Palmer. As reported by Palmer earlier this week, Lincoln are understood to have placed a ‘significant bid’ for the young attacker. This bid has now been accepted by the Robins.Photo: Getty Images
