4 . Stephan Negru (Oxford United)

Stephan Negru is in talks over a loan switch to Salford City, according to a report by the Irish MirrorOxford United have agreed to let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis in the upcoming campaign. Negru, 21, saw his game time at the Kassam Stadium dry up in the last campaign and is poised to depart to get some more opportunities elsewhere. He is under contract until the summer of 2026. Photo: Cameron Howard