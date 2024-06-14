Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday June 14.
1. Sunderland want Macaulay Langstaff
Sunderland have joined the growing list of Championship sides that are considering a move for Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff, according to journalist Darren Witcoop on X (Twitter). The 27-year-old has reportedly attracted the interest of several Championship sides this summer including Sunderland despite being named as the Notts County club captain ahead of the 2024/25 season. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Chesterfield target keeper and defender
Chesterfield are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper and centre-back this summer. The Spirerites have already been busy since sealing their promotion to League Two and have brought in Lewis Gordon from Bristol Rovers, Chey Dunkley from Shrewsbury Town, Paddy Madden from Stockport County, Kane Drummond from Macclesfield and free agent Tim Akinola following his exit from Al Bidda in Qatar. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Karamoko Dembele
Derby County are eyeing a move for Stade Brestois winger Karamoko Dembele following his loan spell at Blackpool, according to a report by Football Insider. Sheffield Wednesday are keen after they managed to stay up in the second tier last term under Danny Rohl, as per a report by The Star. Photo: PAUL ELLIS:d
4. Stephan Negru (Oxford United)
Stephan Negru is in talks over a loan switch to Salford City, according to a report by the Irish MirrorOxford United have agreed to let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis in the upcoming campaign. Negru, 21, saw his game time at the Kassam Stadium dry up in the last campaign and is poised to depart to get some more opportunities elsewhere. He is under contract until the summer of 2026. Photo: Cameron Howard
